Local businesses donate Christmas gifts to children of domestic violence victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Local community members pooled their resources to make sure children of domestic violence victims, and other families in need will receive gifts this Christmas.

They worked with dozens of local businesses to collect gift donations for almost 200 children. They gave away many of those gifts on Saturday. Families that have received support from the Rape Crisis Center and Family Justice Center picked up Christmas gifts for their children at the Bay Pointe apartments in Myrtle Beach. They took home toys, clothing, shoes, and baby products. “Every kid should have a good Christmas, especially kids that are in a situation where they leave their homes, they’re scared. I want them to feel like you know what, Santa is there for them too,” said organizer Fred Nesta.