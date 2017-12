LONGS (WBTW) – One person has been taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries after a motorycle crash in Longs Saturday evening.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the two vehicle crash happened at 2352 E Hwy. 9 around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

Responders say the crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle sent one person to the hospital.

