Coroner identifies person killed in Florence County crash

COWARD (WBTW) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Coward Saturday afternoon.

According to Lance Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on W. New Hope road around 12:40 p.m., Saturday.  Troopers say the driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima died on scene after running off the right side of the road, over-correcting and then running off the left side of the road where they hit a tree.

The Florence County Coroner identified the driver as Clarence Justice Williamson ll, and that he died on scene.

The crash remains under investigation with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

 

 

