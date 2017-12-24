Dogs rescued from Hurricane Maria up for adoption after Christmas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dogs that were rescued from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix are now at the Grand Strand Humane Society, and they’re looking for a home for the holidays.

Hurricane Maria left hundreds of animals in St. Croix homeless almost three months ago. Grand Strand Humane Society staff members Jess Wnuk and Elise Sandberg took care of those animals, and now they’re helping those same dogs find their forever families. “It’s amazing to finish this through with them, this journey,” said Sandberg. “We started in St. Croix, and now here in Myrtle Beach, and see them just flourish and do great here.”

The Humane Society received seven dogs from the island last week. Wnuk says they’ve all been flourishing at the shelter. “To see them from being so scare,d brought in on the island and they had no food, no shelter. And to watch that from start to finish is really amazing.”

The rescue dogs be available for adoption on December 26th. “With everything they’ve been through, and how much they still love after everything,” said Sandberg. “She loves to give kisses. And they are all as sweet as Freckles. They are wonderful dogs. They would do great in any home. And they’re ready to give some love to the Myrtle Beach community,” Wnuk said.