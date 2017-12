MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Horry County Police tweeted a little after 7:00 p.m., Sunday that their K-9 Ilsa discovered 10.87 pounds of marijuana at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

According to Krystal Dotson, the Public Information Officer with the Horry County Police Department, the marijuana was found in a package at the airport.

We will keep you updated as more information is available to News 13.