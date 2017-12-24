Red Cross helping after Christmas Eve apartment fire displaces 54 people in upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – 17 families will be without a home this Christmas Eve after a fire destroyed part of a Spartanburg apartment building Sunday morning.

Firefighters from multiple fire departments responded to the blaze at Crown Pointe Apartment Homes on Powell Mill Road. They got the call just after 6 a.m.

Fire Marshall Brad Hall reports that people had to jump from top floor windows to escape the smoke and fire before crews arrived. Those responding fire crews were able to rescue residents from the third floor.

Investigators say flames came through the roof of the 20 unit building and part of the roof on one end of the building collapsed.

One woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Nine families lost everything, including diapers, formula and baby care items for at least 4 infants under 10 months of age.

The Red Cross is accepting donations and helping 54 people at this time. The shelter will be opening at First Baptist Church on East Main Street in Spartanburg.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.