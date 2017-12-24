Two people shot in Darlington overnight

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Gun violence that happened overnight Saturday could be connected to earlier shootings within the city, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rogers Road around midnight after receiving complaints of gunshots coming from a vehicle.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo, two people were found with nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds near the incident. One victim was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.