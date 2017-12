LAKE CITY (WBTW) – One man was killed in shooting in Florence Sunday evening.

According to the Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken, Johnny Cameron, 74, died on scene. The shooting happened on 709 N. Old Georgetown Road where the victim lives.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s office are investigating the incident.