3 charged for Lake City Christmas Eve murder, 2 more wanted by deputies

LAKE CITY (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office now says three men have been arrested for a murder that happened on Christmas Eve.

Carl Jerell McDowell, 20, of Lake City is now in custody, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Anthony Markell Hudson, 28, of Lake City, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of murder. Charlie Myron Roberson, 19, also of Lake City, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of Murder and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Roberson has been denied bond. Hudson is expected to appear before a Florence County Magistrate later Thursday.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified Johnny Cameron, 74, as the victim. Investigators say the shooting happened on 709 N. Old Georgetown Road where Cameron lived.

Deputies also say they are looking for three other people on murder warrants.

Curtis Roy Nelson, 47, of Lake City, and Justin Marquise Pringle, 21, of Scranton, are still at large.

McDowell is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. Nelson is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds. Nelson is also wanted for armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. Pringle is described as a black male approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with knowledge or information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, www.P3tips.com or Submit a Tip on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android phones.