Driver and child killed, 4 others injured in Christmas crash in Marlboro County

BLENHEIM (WBTW) – A driver and a child were killed in a one-vehicle crash Christmas evening in Marlboro County.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 1998 Ford SUV was traveling South on Hwy. 38 near Gray Rd around 4:25 p.m., when the SUV ran off the left side into the median, lost control and ran off the right side of the road where the SUV flipped several times.

Troopers say there were 6 people in the car when it crashed. The four other occupants were taken to the hospital but there is no word on their condition at this time. Collins adds that no one was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Marlboro County Coroner has not released the identity of the victims at this time.