Man wanted for Lake City murder arrested in Hartsville following home invasion

Wanted by FCSO View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pringle Nelson McDowell Hudson Roberson

LAKE CITY (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office now says four men have been arrested for a murder that happened on Christmas Eve.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Curtis Roy Nelson, 47, of Lake City Friday night following a home invasion in Hartsville. Nelson was wanted by FCSO for murder and armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.

Carl Jerell McDowell, 20, of Lake City is also in custody, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Anthony Markell Hudson, 28, of Lake City, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of murder. Charlie Myron Roberson, 19, also of Lake City, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of Murder and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Roberson has been denied bond. Hudson is expected to appear before a Florence County Magistrate later Thursday.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified Johnny Cameron, 74, as the victim. Investigators say the shooting happened on 709 N. Old Georgetown Road where Cameron lived.

Deputies also say they are looking for one other person on murder warrants. Justin Marquise Pringle, 21, of Scranton, is still at large. Pringle is described as a black male approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with knowledge or information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, www.P3tips.com or Submit a Tip on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android phones.