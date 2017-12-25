One dead after early morning shooting in Florence

Published:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting in Florence on Christmas Day.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 100-block of Liberty Street. Two victims were transported to the hospital for treatment, where one later died.

No other details were immediately available.

The Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department  843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at  1-888-274-6372.

 

