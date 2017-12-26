2017 Edition of the Beach Ball Classic Underway

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Day 1 of the 5-day Beach Ball Classic is off and running from the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The 37th annual tournament features 16 high school boys basketball teams, including Myrtle Beach and Socastee. Some of the best players and teams in the nation are in the Grand Strand for the festivities including Montverde Academy out of Orlando with the number 1 player in the nation RJ Barrett.

Here are the scores from Tuesday’s action:

Cox Mill (NC) 76

Fairland (OH) 50 (Final)

Clark (NV) 59

Lanett (AL) 38 (Final)

Scott County (KY)

Moeller (OH) 7pm

Long Island Lutheran (NY)

Myrtle Beach 8:45pm