Bennettsville police add new K9 officer to squad

By Published:
Officer Marcus Shaw and K-9 Bogar are finishing up their training together and are ready to get to work. (K9s for LAW)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Bennettsville Police Department will soon have a new member – of the four-legged, drug-detecting kind.

In a post to the police department’s Facebook page, Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller welcomes K9 Bogar to the team. Officer Marcus Shaw has been training with Bogar, and the duo is nearly ready to hit the streets, the post says.

K9s for LAW, a non-profit located in Johns Creek, Georgia, placed K9 Bogar with the Bennettsville Police Department and describes the K9 as a “narcotic detecting machine.”

