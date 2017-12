MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Myrtle Beach Tuesday evening.

According to their twitter page, Horry County Fire Rescue says the commercial fire is located at City Studios Hotel located on 401 Hospitality Lane in Myrtle Beach.

Crews says the fire was confined to a 2nd floor room and no one was injured. A sprinkler system activation helped confine the fire to one room.