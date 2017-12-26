Man charged with arson following hotel fire near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department arrested and charged a man in connection to a fire that displaced dozens of hotel guests in Horry County.

@hcfirerescue UPDATE. The Investigation of the Fire Incident at 401 HOSPITALITY LN, City Studios Hotel, which occurred on the evening of 12-26-17 is now with @horrycountypd. #BeSafe — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 27, 2017

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Tracy William Nelson, 45, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with second degree arson.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire Tuesday evening at City Studios Hotel, located at 401 Hospitality Lane in Myrtle Beach. Responding crews say the fire was confined to a room on the second floor. A sprinkler system activation helped keep from spreading.

An official report from the Horry County Police Department says officers were “informed that it appeared a fire was started intentionally, due to a stove-top burner being left on with a box on top of it.” According to the report, officers were told no one was staying on the second floor because of ongoing renovations, with the exception of people hired to help with the project.

Guests at City Studios Hotel were relocated to different hotels in the area, according to Horry County police. No injuries were reported.

Nelson remains in jail Wednesday night on a $10,000 bond.