Police now investigating fire at City Studios Hotel near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Horry County Fire officials say the Horry County Police Department has taken over the investigatoin into a fire at a hotel near Myrtle Beach.

@hcfirerescue UPDATE. The Investigation of the Fire Incident at 401 HOSPITALITY LN, City Studios Hotel, which occurred on the evening of 12-26-17 is now with @horrycountypd. #BeSafe — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 27, 2017

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire Tuesday evening. According to their twitter page, Horry County Fire Rescue says the commercial fire is located at City Studios Hotel located on 401 Hospitality Lane in Myrtle Beach.

Crews says the fire was confined to a 2nd floor room and no one was injured. A sprinkler system activation helped confine the fire to one room.