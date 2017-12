PAWLEYS ISLAND (WBTW) – Crews are working on a water main break in Pawleys Island Tuesday evening.

The Pawleys Island Police Department tweeted around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday that the break is on Springs Ave. Water is shut down south of the South Causeway. Crews are working on repairs at the time and hope to have it back up soon.

