Hartsville police to change citation format in 2018

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Hartsville Police Department plans to change the way tickets are created in 2018 with hopes that the information is easier to read.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, in January, in order to comply with South Carolina requirements for electronic ticket submissions, patrol officers will begin using new software and printers in their cars.

Instead of the handwritten blue ticket officers currently distribute, they will be printing off computerized citations, officials confirm.

The police department says the tickets will look different, but they contain all the same information written on the blue ticket currently used. Officials hope the computerized citation will help recipients understand the information, as the new system eliminates “problems reading some of the officers’ more eccentric handwriting.”

Certain officers – detectives, administrative staff, and school resource officers – will continue using the state issued blue paper tickets in the field, as they don’t all have laptops and printers issued to them for field use, according to the Facebook post.

The Hartsville Police Department notes that after certain software work is completed on the new system, officers will also be able to issue the computerized tickets for traffic collision reports. Once that upgrade is finished, the old “green form” drivers received after being involved in a car crash will be replaced with the printed white form but carries the same requirement of taking it to your insurance company.