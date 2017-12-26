Holiday return policies at popular stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While it’s the most wonderful of the year, thousands of shoppers will be looking to exchange or return their Christmas gifts the day after the festive holiday.

Whether you’re looking to exchange that pair of pants that are a size too small or a looking to trade out your new iPhone for a Samsung Galaxy, here are a list of popular retail and department stores and their holiday return policies:

Amazon’s Holiday Return Policy

Items shipped between November 1 and December 1 may be returned no later than January 31 for a full refund.

If you ordered gifts from a third party seller that fulfills and ships its own inventory, your return will be sent back to the seller instead of Amazon.

Electronic downloads, such as games, can’t be returned. The exception: e-books purchased from Amazon’s Kindle Store. There’s a one-week return policy.

Amazon devices such as Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, Amazon Fire TV devices, Amazon Echo and Amazon Tap devices and their accompanying Amazon-branded accessories purchased from Amazon.com can be returned within 30 days of receipt of shipment as long as they are in new condition.

Gift cards are not returnable after purchase.

To view Amazon’s return policy in full, please visit https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201819200.

Apple’s Holiday Return Policy:

Items purchased between Nov. 15 and Dec. 25 may be returned through Jan. 8.

Some items are ineligible, including opened software, electronic software, downloads, software upgrades, Apple Store gift cards, Apple Developer products and Apple Print products.

Software can be returned as long as it has not been installed on any device. But any software with a printed license can’t be returned if the seal on the package has been broken or tampered with.

Items bought from Apple in the U.S. may be exchanged at any Apple Store while supplies last.

To view Apple’s return policy in full, please visit https://www.apple.com/shop/help/returns_refund

Best Buy’s Holiday Return Policy:

Purchases made at Best Buy during the months of November and February can be returned through Jan. 14. With the exception of a cell phone, any purchase made between October 29 and December 30 can also be returned through January 14.

To view Best Buy’s return policy, please view https://www.bestbuy.com/site/help-topics/return-exchange-policy/pcmcat260800050014.c?id=pcmcat260800050014

K-Mart Holiday Return Policy:

Purchases made from November 1 through December 24, which typically have 30-day return periods can be returned through January 18.

Extended holiday policy is applicable to all sales, not just those with gift receipts.

Floor care equipment, vacuums, major home appliances, sewing machines, water treatment, plumbing, heating equipment, and items with return policy period less than 30 days are not covered by the extended Holiday Return Policy, however. Christmas season items (trees, decorations, etc.) cannot be returned after December 25. Christmas items purchased after December 25 are final sale and cannot be returned.

To view K-Mart ‘s holiday return policy, please visit http://www.kmart.com/en_us/customer-service/Policies/return-policy.html

Macy’s Holiday Return Policy:

Purchases made through November 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31.

To view Macy’s holiday return policy, visit http://bit.ly/2pyGaC1

JCPenney’s Holiday Return Policy:

Items purchased at JCPenney are eligible for exchange or refund with a receipt.

Items purchased without a receipt are eligible for exchange or refund at the item’s lowest selling price within the last 45 days issued in the form of a merchandise return voucher.

To view JCPenney’s holiday return policy, visit http://jcp.is/2ldCfFr

TJ Maxx Holiday Return Policy:

Purchases made between October 16 and December 24 may be returned through January 23. A receipt for an exchange and/or refund is required.

To view TJ Maxx”s holiday return policy, visit https://tjmaxx.tjx.com/store/jump/topic/holiday-return-policy/18800007p

Toy-R-Us Holiday Return Policy:

Most items purchased after September 1 can be returned through Jan. 28, provided the customer has a receipt or packing slip.

Cameras, camcorders, digital audio players, video game hardware, DVD players no-contract cell phones, drones, Segways, computer hardware (eReaders, netbooks, tablets), and virtual reality headsets may be returned through January 28 if purchased after November 1.

To view Toy-R-Us’ holiday return policy, https://www.toysrus.com/cobrand/help/returns-warranties#ninty_days_policy

Kohls’ Holiday Return Policy:

Premium electronics purchased from November 1 through December 25 may be returned by January 31 with original packaging and a valid receipt or account look-up.

All other items may be returned with no deadline enforced. Visit https://cs.kohls.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/893 for more details.

WalMart Holiday Return Policy:

Orders placed between November 1 and December. 25. Walmart says the window for items with 15-day or 30-day return policies won’t start until Dec. 26.

To view Walmart’s full Holiday return policy, please visit http://help.walmart.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/9/~/return-policy