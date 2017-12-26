Myrtle Beach trash collection schedule at Christmas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Following the Christmas holiday, Myrtle Beach solid waste and recycling services will resume on Tuesday, with a modified schedule.

The Solid Waste Division was closed Dec. 22, and Dec. 25. Residential collection dates will shift during the Christmas week, according to city officials.

Customers in Zone 1 (Monday) will be serviced on Tuesday, December 26. Zone 1 begins at the southern end of Myrtle Beach and extends north to Third Avenue South and Highway 501. Zone 1 includes both sides of Third Avenue South.

Customers in Zone 2 (Tuesday) will be serviced on Wednesday, December 27. Zone 2 begins north of Third Avenue South and extends to 38th Avenue North. It includes both sides of 38th Avenue North. Also included are Ramsey Acres, Stuart Square, Simmons Courtyard and Shell Cove.

Customers in Zones 3 and 4 (Wednesday and Thursday) will be serviced on Thursday, December 28. Zone 3 begins north of 38th Avenue North and extends to 62nd Avenue North and North Highland Way. Zone 3 includes both sides of 62nd Avenue North and North Highland Way, as well as Sancindy Lane. Zone 4 begins north of 62nd Avenue North and extends to the northern city limits.

Questions? Call the Solid Waste Division at 843-918-2160.