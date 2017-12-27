Mobile home fire in Horry County called “suspicious” in police report

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A police report from the Horry County Police Department says that the mobile home fire late Wednesday night may have been intentionally set.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home late Wednesday evening. The police report states investigators were called in refernece to a “suspicious house fire.”

Horry County Fire Rescue says the fire was at the intersection of Daisy Lane and Gale Avenue. First arriving units reported fire showing.

Officials reported the mobile home was significantly damaged. The police report confirms the fire was in the front bedroom of the home, and the fire investigator on scene said he could smell accelerant, however he could not place the arson dog on it because the floor being gone.

According to the incident report, the victim was in the other bedroom when he heard a “crash” and saw smoke and flames in the front bedroom. The home reportedly had several propane tanks supplying heat, but none were located where the fire started in the front bedroom. The victim also admitted to police that small amounts of drugs were sold out of the home, but he denied having any enemies that would wish to cause him harm.

The Conway Fire Department also responded to the fire as well as Horry County Fire Rescue. No one was injured, according to firefighters.

Police did not list any suspects in the incident report.