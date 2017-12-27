Photos released of North Myrtle Beach Walmart shoplifting suspect

By Published:
North Myrtle Beach officials say this man is involved in many shoplifting crimes. (NMB)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officials in North Myrtle Beach released photos of a man they say is involved in numerous shoplifting crimes at stores across Horry County.

The pictures were released in a Tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach saying the man was involved in a shoplifting incident at the Walmart in North Myrtle Beach on December 10. Anyone with information related to the man’s identity is asked to call North Myrtle Beach Police at 843-280-5511.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s