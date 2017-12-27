Photos released of North Myrtle Beach Walmart shoplifting suspect

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officials in North Myrtle Beach released photos of a man they say is involved in numerous shoplifting crimes at stores across Horry County.

The pictures were released in a Tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach saying the man was involved in a shoplifting incident at the Walmart in North Myrtle Beach on December 10. Anyone with information related to the man’s identity is asked to call North Myrtle Beach Police at 843-280-5511.

The person in accompanying photos was allegedly involved in multiple shoplifting incidents in Horry County, including the North Myrtle Beach Wal-Mart on 12/10/2017. Anyone with information on this person’s identity please call NMB Police at 843-280-5511. pic.twitter.com/OoYSSzPPej — North Myrtle Beach (@CityofNMB) December 27, 2017