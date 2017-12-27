There’s still time to donate for tax credit before the new year

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re cleaning out old items in your house and making room for new things, there is still time to donate some of it and get tax credit.

“All the donations that come in have a home and a purpose here, and they are also found recycling right back out in the community,” said Palmetto Goodwill Assistant Store Manager, Sheila Singletary.

Palmetto Goodwill is one of the places you can donate for tax credit, and the process is simple. Goodwill has a drive-thru for you to drop off your items, or you can call 843.412.8610 to have them pick up your donations, depending on size. Singletary said they accept most items, but they won’t accept large appliances like washers, dryers, refrigerators, tires, or mattresses.

After you drop off your donation, Goodwill fills out a receipt with the tax information you’ll need to file. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are locations in Surfside Beach, Conway, North Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, and Georgetown.

Visit palmettogoodwill.org for more specific information on what items they accept, and how you can make a monetary donation as well.