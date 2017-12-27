Where to find after-Christmas deals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the days after Christmas, retailers are ringing the discount bell hoping shoppers will come out and do what they do best… and that’s shop.

A couple of customers we talked to say “After Christmas Shopping” means everything from a family tradition to the best time to save money.

“We are celebrating with my daughter. We came to visit and we are doing a little after Christmas shopping. It is something we do traditionally and it is fun for us,” said Tammy Bonam, who traveled to Tampa from New Orleans with her husband and two daughters to visit their oldest daughter.

“I came to buy an artificial tree because our real tree fell apart this year. So I came at 6 a.m. to Home Depot to get an artificial tree and I got the last one they had of those. And then I came here and a lot of this stuff was picked over here and that was at 7, so by 7:30 it was already picked,” said Hugo Schmidt.

From now until the end of the year signs that say 20, 30 and 50 percent off shouldn’t be hard to find. Here are a few: