Woman choked, robbed in Loris cemetery Christmas Eve, report says

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A woman told Horry County police she was choked and robbed Christmas Eve in a cemetery in Loris, according to a police report.

Police were called to Fowler School Road in Loris around 8:12 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, the victim was approached at a gas pump at the Speedway in Loris by another woman. The victim “caught a ride” to the cemetery on Wiggley Road with the woman and while they were there, a man jumped out of the back of a red Ford Explorer.

The victim says the male told her he had a gun, choked her and robbed her. The report states the woman’s phone and her wallet containing $90 were taken.

The suspects are described as a short female and a male with a beard, both white and both between the ages of 20 and 30.

Police drove the victim back to the Speedway to see if they had video, but were unable to review the footage at the time.