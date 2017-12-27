2 arrested for armed robbery in Loris cemetery Christmas Eve

LORIS, SC (WBTW) -Two people have been arrested and charged with an armed robbery that happened Christmas Eve in Horry County.

Chelsea Jordan Scott, 21, of Wilmington, and 25-year-old Zackery Gage Faircloth of Conway are both charged with armed robbery, according to booking records from the Horry County Detention Center.

A woman told Horry County police she was choked and robbed Christmas Eve in a cemetery in Loris, according to the police report. Police were called to Fowler School Road in Loris around 8:12 p.m. Sunday.

According to the report, the victim was approached at a gas pump at the Speedway in Loris by another woman. According to the arrest warrants, Scott solicited the victim for sex in exchange for $20 while Faircloth hid in the backseat of the car under a blanket.

The victim “caught a ride” to the cemetery on Wigley Road with the woman and while they were there, the man jumped out of the back of the red Ford Explorer, the incident report states.

The victim says the male told her he had a gun, choked her and robbed her. The report states the woman’s phone and her wallet containing $90 were taken. The arrest warrants also indicate the victim was pushed from the car after the robbery and the suspects took off.

Jordan’s cell phone was accidentally left on scene and recovered, warrants say.