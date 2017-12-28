Hartsville, North Augusta Advance to Finals in Carolina Classic

Florence, SC (WBTW) – The Beach Ball Classic not the only big basketball tournament happening in our area. The Carolina Classic at West Florence High School bringing in some of the best teams in the Pee Dee for a 4-day event. Thursday night, Hartsville and North Augusta won their semifinal matches and will play in the championship on Friday night. The Red Foxes took down Marion 66-51, while North Augusta handled Darlington 65-53. Marion and Darlington will play in the consolation championship Friday evening.