Hartsville, North Augusta Advance to Finals in Carolina Classic

Florence, SC (WBTW) – The Beach Ball Classic not the only big basketball tournament happening in our area. The Carolina Classic at West Flo…

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The City of Conway will start 2018 under a new permanent city administrator after the city dropped Adam Emrick’s “interi…

Tampa, FL (WBTW) – The South Carolina Gamecocks are enjoying the warmer weather in Florida, but also remain focused as they look to finish t…

New Orleans, LA (WBTW) – The Clemson Tigers were busy in their first full day in New Orleans. In the morning, defensive coordinator Brent V…

A child in central North Carolina is among the latest deaths attributed to the flu in the state, officials say.