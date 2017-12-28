NC attempted murder suspect found hiding in closet in Marlboro County

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW)  – A man wanted for attempted murder in North Carolina was found hiding in a closet in Bennettsville Thursday.

Lt Larry Turner with the Bennettsville Police Department says Sheddrick McLean was arrested Thursday following a search ordered on a home on Hudson Street.

McLean was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant. He was wanted out of Scotland County for attempted first degree murder and felony conspiracy.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing and extradition to North Carolina.

 

 

