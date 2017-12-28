StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Arctic high pressure will keep temperatures well below normal through the week into next week as well. High pressure is building in, which will help keep us fairly dry.. Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday before an area of low pressure moves to the south of the coastline tonight. There is still a small chance of light wintry precipitation for some locations tonight as the wave passes. However, latest models continue to trend drier. Drier air will move in Friday with skies turning mostly sunny. Arctic air will intensify over the southeast states later in the weekend and into the New year. Bitterly cold temperatures are expected with overnight low next week in the teens and afternoon highs in the 30s.

Thursday, partly sunny & cold. Highs in the low 40s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cold. Lows inland 21-24. Beaches 28-29.

Friday, skies clearing. Highs 44-46.