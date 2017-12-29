Around Town: News Year’s Eve at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Broadway at the Beach has multiple New Year’s Eve celebrations to choose going on this year! Take your pick!

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Extravaganza

8:00pm over Lake Broadway

Count down the new year and light up the sky with a Fireworks Extravaganza sponsored by Helicopter Adventures!

Hard Rock Cafe

General admission tickets still available – $35 if purchased by 12/30 and $40 if purchased on 12/31.

Call today (843) 946-0007 ext. 208 or stop into the Rock Shop, open every day at 11am.

Celebrations Nitelife

Crocodile Rocks

Doors open at 7pm

Ring in the new year at Crocodile Rocks and enjoy party favors, a balloon drop and a champagne toast! General admission is $20 & reserved seating is $30 (includes general admission)! Call 843-444-2096 for additional information on their limited VIP package.

Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritavill

e