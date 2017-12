MARION, SC (WBTW) – Officials with the City of Marion are making arrangements to keep people warm as forecasts foreshadow freezing temperatures this coming week.

According to a press release, the City of Marion will open a warming shelter at the Fire Station at 107 E. Bond Street at 4 p.m. Sunday for the residents of Marion.

Anyone with questions concerning this service should contact City Hall at 843-423-5961 or 843-423-8602.