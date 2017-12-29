Conway officers looking for man wanted for weapon charge

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are reaching out to the public for help finding a man wanted for a crime in Conway.

Last Friday, officers responded to an incident in reference to pointing and presenting a firearm in Conway.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were obtained for Michael Jamal Grice, 35, of Georgetown.

Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on Michael Jamal Grice’s location is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country @ 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).