Conway officers looking for man wanted for weapon charge

By Published:
Photos from Conway police

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are reaching out to the public for help finding a man wanted for a crime in Conway.

Last Friday, officers responded to an incident in reference to pointing and presenting a firearm in Conway.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were obtained for Michael Jamal Grice, 35, of Georgetown.

Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on Michael Jamal Grice’s location is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country @ 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s