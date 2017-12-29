Faced with cold snap, NC governor declares state of emergency

ZEBULON — With cold weather bearing down on North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper had declared a state of emergency.

One component of the state of emergency will impact home heating fuel. The governor is temporarily waiving the cap on maximum-hours-of-service restrictions for fuel vehicles traveling in or through the state.

“We use this, and I got another one in the hall and it heats the whole house,” Johnny Holder, a Zebulon homeowner who relies on propane, said.

Holder showed CBS North Carolina the propane fireplace he uses to keep his home warm. His stove also runs on the fuel.

Holder said he converted to propane soon after moving into his home 30 years ago.

“I keep a check on it, and then when it starts getting low, like maybe to 50 gallons, I have them come out and they fill it up,” Holder said.

The governor said the executive order he signed will make that easier.

“With the forecast that we’ve seen that’s very cold, it’s kind of like before a hurricane. Everybody goes and fills up. Everybody calls their propane company to tanks filled up,” John Jessup, the Executive Director of the NC Propane Gas Assocation, said.

Jessup said they asked for the waiver, allowing drivers to work longer hours. He told CBS North Carolina it wouldn’t affect safety.

“They’ve actually done studies after hours-of-service waivers have been issued, and there’s been no increase in accident rates,” Jessup said. “A lot of the time, they lose their hours simply waiting in line.”

After two mild winters, Jessup said they’re expecting an increase in demand and they want to ensure they can meet it.