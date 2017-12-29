Florence police search for attempted murder suspect in Christmas Day shooting

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a recent shooting on Christmas Day.

Lt. Mike Brandt, with the Florence Police Department says Deipo Derrick Lewin is wanted for a Christmas Day shooting on Church Street and National Cemetery Road.

Police say during the incident, one victim was shot and taken to the hospital. The victim has since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.