Florence police search for attempted murder suspect in Christmas Day shooting

By Published: Updated:

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a recent shooting on Christmas Day.

Lt. Mike Brandt, with the Florence Police Department says Deipo Derrick Lewin is wanted for a Christmas Day shooting on Church Street and National Cemetery Road.

Police say during the incident, one victim was shot and taken to the hospital. The victim has since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s