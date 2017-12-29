2017: Nearly 300 volunteers from the Eastern South Carolina Red Cross chapter deployed for disaster relief

2017 was a year filled with record breaking disasters, and more than 60,000 American Red Cross volunteers deployed across the nation to provide aid for families.

For the Eastern South Carolina Chapter alone, Executive Director Nanci Conly said more than 230 volunteers deployed out of state, and nine volunteers are currently still deployed and will greet the new year in Puerto Rico.

“You had the hurricanes, the fires, the floods in April, we had ongoing disasters across the country,” Conly said. “We delivered more food, more relief items and more shelter stays this year than we did the past four years combined.”

Over the course of each year, The Red Cross has been able to grow stronger and more efficient. Now they have various apps that can be downloaded to help when faced with a wide range of emergencies. There’s even the ability to track loved ones across the country.

“You can immediately know if your family members are there, I remember in 911 I had a son in Manhattan and a daughter in Staten Island. If we had this app then I would have felt so much better.” Conly said.

