Mytle Beach police catch burglar who took more than $15K in jewelry from home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man Thursday in connection with a November burglary where more than $15,000 in jewelry was taken from a 71-year-old woman’s home.

Booking records indicate 33-year-old Kevin Lee Hubert Dugger was arrested Thursday afternoon for burglary second degree.

The police report says a 71-year-old woman reported the burglary to officers on November 20. She says she was returning to her home on 44th Avenue North around 11 a.m. from a workout when she began to unlock her door and realized her deadbolt was locked, though she told police she never locks her deadbolt. When she walked inside, she saw a calendar from her bedroom on the floor downstairs in the kitchen. She also reported that one of her trashbags was opened and all over the floor and all of her side tables and TV stand drawers were open. When she walked upstairs, some of her jewelry was gone.

“The victim stated that she had a platinum bracelet sitting on top of the jewerly with clusters of diamonds on it worth $2,000. The victim stated that in the drawers, there were a set of earrings that had a matching pendant with a chain worth $2,500,” police noted in the incident report.The property list included in the report describes several items of jewelry that were taken adding up to more than $15,000.

There was also a hotel key card on the dresser by the jewerly, which appeared to be the tool used to get in the front door. Crime scene investigators were able to get two prints from the scene, according to the report.