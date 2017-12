LORIS (WBTW) – One person has died from a fatal crash that occurred on December 26th in Loris.

According to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the crash happened on Hwy. 66 near the intersection of Hwy. 545 in Loris. The passenger, Tracy Cooper, 23, of Loris died Friday, December 29th around 6 p.m., from her injuries caused in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.