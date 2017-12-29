Mom charged for child neglect after being found unresponsive in Conway parking lot

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A woman from Florence has been charged for child neglect after she fell unconcious with her one-year-old in the car in a Conway parking lot.

According to a report from Conway police, officers responded to the Waffle House parking lot Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. EMS told police they found 37-year-old Melissa Diane Bailey unresponsive on the ground and after they administered Narcan, she came to and was taken to the hospital.

A witness told police he met up with Bailey after she called him and said she was in town. The report says when the witness reportedly got into the car with Bailey and the child, Bailey stated that she was tired and didnt feel right. The witness also told police he called 911 when her eyes rolled back into her head and she passed out.

DSS also responded to the scene to take custody of the little boy.

Conway police spoke with Bailey at the hospital and she claims she has no idea why she went unresponsive. Later that night, a warrant was obtained for her arrest for unlawful neglect of a child, and she was arrested and taken to the Horry County Detention Center.

As of Friday morning, booking records indicate Bailey is still at the detention center being held on a $5,000 bond.