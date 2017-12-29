SCDOT warns bridges, overpasses icy in spots

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a few spots of ice on roads Friday morning, mostly on bridges and overpasses.

As of 6 a.m., Midway Fire Rescue reports that Hwy. 17 at the double bridges at the Waccamaw & Great Pee Dee rivers are closed temporarily. Also, the northbound lane of Hwy. 17 at the Maryville bridge just south of downtown is also closed.

As of 6 a.m. here are the icy spots reported by SCDOT. This is the list as it appears on the DOT traffic system (cross streets or specific locations are in parentheses.)

Horry County:

1.) SC544 OVERPASS

2.) US501 [POTTERY BRIDGE]

3.) US17 x[SC544]

4.) SC707 x[FARROW PKY]

5.) SC31 x[US501]

6.) US17 [SPLIT] x[US17 BUS]

7.) US17 x[SC22]

Georgetown County:

1.) US17SB [WACCAMAW BRIDGE]

2.) US17 x[WACAMAW BRIDGE]

3.) US701 [YAUHANNAH BRIDGE]

4.) US17NB x[MARYVILLE BRIDGE]