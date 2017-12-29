StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Horry and Georgetown counties until 9am Friday morning for light freezing rain this morning. Light glaze possible will cause issues elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Lots of dry air in place, some of the moisture wont make it to the ground, but once it does, just a thin glaze could cause some issues. Arctic high pressure will keep temperatures well below normal through the week into next week as well. High pressure is building in, which will help keep us fairly dry. Drier air will move in this afternoon with skies turning mostly sunny. Arctic air will intensify over the southeast states later in the weekend and into the New year. Bitterly cold temperatures are expected with overnight low next week in the teens and afternoon highs in the 30s.

Friday, skies clearing. Highs 44-46.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows inland 24-26. Beaches 29-30.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 50s.