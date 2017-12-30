Dozens of runners brave cold to Race into the New Year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The temperature may have been close to freezing on Saturday morning, but that didn’t stop more than 100 people from running a 5K.

They ran in the 11th annual Race into the New Year near Briarcliff Acres. Risen Christ Christian Academy hosted the race. People from all over the country flocked to Myrtle Beach to run in the 5K, including many preparing for bigger upcoming races, as well as a family from New York who decided to run together. “We’re pretty pumped. This is actually my first 5K,” said Beth O’Brien. “This is warm compared to New York. A lot warmer than New York.” Risen Christ Christian Academy Principal Sean O’Connor said, “You think about those New Year’s Resolutions and one of them is to exercise more, or cut some calories. This is an opportunity to get that started.”