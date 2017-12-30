Gunshots fired at Charleston Police while attempting traffic stop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shots were fired Saturday morning at two Charleston police officers after they attempted a traffic stop on Carriage Lane.

Approximately 11:45 a.m., the officers were in the parking lot of 1367 Ashley River Road when a vehicle slowly passed them. Authorities could smell the strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

The officers attemted a traffic stop on the vehicle at 1840 Carriage Lane. The vehicle fled the scene and almost struck a pedestrian. The officers followed the vehicle into Palmilla Apartments at 1385 Ashley River Road.

That is when the front passenger fired several shots at the officers. The driver of the vehicle, the front passenger, and the rear passenger bailed out of the vehicle.

The officers were able to apprehend the passengers but are still searching for the driver.

Police recovered a handgun from inside the vehicle. Charges against the passengers are pending.

The officers didn’t fire any shots during the incident and were not injured.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg stated, “Once again, we see the risks our police officers face each and every day, as the go about the job keeping our city safe.On behalf of all our citizens, I commend these officers for their bravery and professionalism, and I thank them for their service.”

The investigation is still ongoing.