HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County firefighters battled flames that broke out in a trailer early Saturday morning.

According to tweets from the department, the trailer is on 1110 Carrie Lane in Loris. Firefighters were called to the structure fire around 5 a.m.

Responders were able to put the fire out, and no one was hurt. The Red Cross is assisting two people who have been displaced, according to HCFR tweets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.