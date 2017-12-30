Lake City man arrested for home invasion in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one man and are searching for another possible suspect after a home invasion in Hartsville Friday night.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo, the suspect was inside of a home on Primus Park Road with a gun and shots were fired.

Curtis Roy Nelson of Lake City was arrested inside of the home, Lt. Kilgo said.

Nelson is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. He is charged with attempted murder and first degree burglary, according to the detention center’s website.

Deputies believe a second person fled the scene. Right now there is no description of that suspect.

If you have any information, call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 398-4501. You can also call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.