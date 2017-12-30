Man wanted for questioning in Florence night club shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County police officers need your help identifying the man in the above photo.

He is wanted for questioning regarding a shooting that happened at Magic City night club early Saturday morning.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt, officers responded around 4:45 a.m. to the shooting that took place inside the club.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).