Suspicious death under investigation in Greenville Co.

GREER (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Greer Police Department are investigating a suspicious death.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says 20-year-old Armani Wilson was dropped off at the emergency room at Greer Memorial Hospital around 5:30 Friday afternoon.

Reports from officials investigating the case state that Wilson was dropped off by an unidentified man and woman in a dark, late model car. The pair left the scene without giving hospital officials any information.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Greer Police, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, or Crimestoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.