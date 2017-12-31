Cold shooting costs Coastal in loss to Texas State

CONWAY, S.C. – A cold shooting performance by Coastal Carolina cost them in a tight conference battle with Texas State as the Bobcats got out of Conway with a 53-48 victory.

The game was a complete contrast to the Chanticleers (7-8/1-1 SBC) win over Texas Arlington in its last outing, as the home-standing Chants only shot 33 percent from the field in the game, and that including a season-low one-of-17 shooting on its three point attempts.

The five-point loss continues a theme for this season’s team. Of the eight losses this season, the Chants have lost seven of those by six points or less.

Zac Cuthbertson led the way with a game-high 19 points and Demario Beck came off the bench to score 15 points and grab a game-high eight rebounds.

CCU’s leading scorer Jaylen Shaw, suffered his worse shooting performance of the season, only scoring six points on 2-of-10 shooting. He did finish with a game-high seven assists.

CCU hit 17 of its 25 free throws, but missed six costly free throws in the final minutes of the game.

CCU will hit the road for its next two conference opponents. The Chants will begin 2018 in the state of Louisiana and open the new season at Louisiana Monroe at 8 p.m. Jan.4, and complete the road swing Saturday Jan. 6 at Louisiana, also at 8 p.m.