Florence shooting leads police on chase and manhunt

QUINBY (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday evening in the Quinby area of Florence.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, the shooting happened on the 200th block of E. Liberty St. When officers were on the way to the shooting, they attempted to stop the fleeing suspect’s car on Irby Street, but the suspect did not stop which lead police on a pursuit.

Brandt added that the suspect left the car on Queen Anne Road in Quinby and ran into a nearby wooded area. Officers and deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the area in order to catch the suspect. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office Tracking team, FCSO Special Operations Unite and the Florence Police Department’s Emergency Response Team responded to the search.

The suspect, Kevin Austin, was later caught by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Tracking Team near the Alternative school in Quinby. Austin was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

Officers at the scene of the shooting learned that Austin reportedly came to the location, chased the victim behind a home and fired shots at the victim. No one was injured.

Austin faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges. Brandt adds that additional charged may follow.