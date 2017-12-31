Georgetown deputies searching for convenience store armed robbery suspect

GEORGETOWN (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Shannon Bone, a suspect in an armed robbery Sunday morning.

Deputies say the incident occurred around 7 a.m., at 521 Mini-Mart, 9275 Highmarket St., Georgetown.

A warrant has been issued for Shannon Bone, 36, a white female listed as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, whose last known address was 175 Kent Road, Georgetown.

Witnesses said a woman displaying a handgun robbed the store and left on foot before fleeing in a 2007 dark gray or black Chevrolet Trailblazer.

If you see Bone, police ask you not to approach her and call police.